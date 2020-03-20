KENTUCKY -- How Kentuckians apply for unemployment insurance is changing due to the coronavirus.

The state has seen an increase in filings after Governor Andy Beshear temporarily waived some of the benefits rules.

Those filing for benefits should follow the schedule below as it pertains to the first initial in their last name.

Download PDF KY unemployment

Kentucky Care Centers are closed to the public throughout the state due to the virus.

If you need assistance, you are asked to call the location nearest you.

Bowling Green area

270-746-7425

Elizabethtown area

270-766-5115

Covington area

859-292-6666

Hazard area

888-503-1423

Hopkinsville area

270-889-6509

Lexington area

859-233-5940

Louisville area

502-595-4003

Morehead area

606-783-8525

Owensboro area

270-686-2502

Paducah area

270-575-7000

Prestonsburg area

888-503-1423

Somerset area

606-677-4124

You will need the following information before you apply:

  • Social Security Number
  • Address
  • Phone number
  • Company names
  • Company addresses
  • Company phone numbers
  • Dates of employment

You can apply by either by phone at 502-875-0442 or online by clicking here.

Those applying by phone can apply from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. central time Monday through Friday.

Those applying online can do so from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. central time Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. central time on Sunday.

For more information on applying for unemployment in Kentucky, click here.

