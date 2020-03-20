KENTUCKY -- How Kentuckians apply for unemployment insurance is changing due to the coronavirus.
The state has seen an increase in filings after Governor Andy Beshear temporarily waived some of the benefits rules.
Those filing for benefits should follow the schedule below as it pertains to the first initial in their last name.
Kentucky Care Centers are closed to the public throughout the state due to the virus.
If you need assistance, you are asked to call the location nearest you.
Bowling Green area
270-746-7425
Elizabethtown area
270-766-5115
Covington area
859-292-6666
Hazard area
888-503-1423
Hopkinsville area
270-889-6509
Lexington area
859-233-5940
Louisville area
502-595-4003
Morehead area
606-783-8525
Owensboro area
270-686-2502
Paducah area
270-575-7000
Prestonsburg area
888-503-1423
Somerset area
606-677-4124
You will need the following information before you apply:
- Social Security Number
- Address
- Phone number
- Company names
- Company addresses
- Company phone numbers
- Dates of employment
You can apply by either by phone at 502-875-0442 or online by clicking here.
Those applying by phone can apply from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. central time Monday through Friday.
Those applying online can do so from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. central time Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. central time on Sunday.
For more information on applying for unemployment in Kentucky, click here.