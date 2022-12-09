Kentucky's six-year college completion rates improved by 1.1 percentage points (pp), tying for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report released last month.
The eleventh in its series, the report tracks the enrollment and completion outcomes through June 2022 for students who entered college in fall 2016.
Nationally, public four-year completion rates dropped by 1 pp, driven by declines seen in 24 states. The largest declines were in Missouri (-2.2 pp) and Vermont (-2.1 pp).
Kentucky's improvement makes it one of only five states that saw gains of 1 pp or more. Although six-year completion rates improved in over half of all states, only Kentucky, Rhode Island, Utah, Louisiana and Maryland saw gains of 1 pp or more.
This is markedly different from the previous year, when ⅔ of states had gains of at least 1 pp, according to the report.
“These data show that Kentucky is leading the pack in increasing college completion rates, and that is a testament to our campuses’ and state leaders’ dedication to ensuring every Kentuckian has access to the resources they need to succeed—regardless of income or background,” said Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson in a CPE article.
Kentucky was one of just four states that grew completion rates at community colleges by more than 2.5 pp. Kentucky’s community college completion rate increased by 3 pp, the second highest after South Dakota with 4.1 pp.
The report also features eight-year completion outcomes for students beginning fall 2013 and fall 2014. The completion rates did not change between these groups, according to the report.
The gender gap in completion rates is steadily growing. In the last two years, it has increased by 0.6 pp and is currently the highest since 2008.
The fall 2016 national six-year completion rate for men was 58.5% and 65.6% for women – a gap of 7.1 pp and is driven primarily by the gaps seen at public four-year institutions.
View the full report here.