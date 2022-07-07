The Kentucky Realtors Board of Directors has created a new nonprofit to help people and groups in need throughout the state. The organization says the board wanted to create the nonprofit to help Kentuckians who lost so much because of the December tornado outbreak.
In a news release, the Kentucky Realtors, or KYR, says its Kentucky Realtors Relief Foundation, which the board will oversee, will offer financial assistance to individuals and entities across Kentucky.
“KYR has been administering an historic $1.5 million relief grant from the National Association of Realtors but those funds are restricted to housing related expenses only”, KYR President Mike Inman said in a statement included in the news release. “Funds collected by the KRRF are unrestricted and can be awarded to individuals, entities, or even communities to help meet other urgent needs when they arise."
KYR says a different nonprofit maintained by the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors has been collecting funds on behalf of the statewide foundation while it was being formalized. Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors leaders recently presented the Kentucky Realtors Relief Foundation with a $130,000 check to officially fund the nonprofit foundation, KYR says.
“We are excited to see KYR get started with a 501(c)(3) that will serve organizations and charitable causes across the state,” Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors President Rusty Underwood said in a statement. “This contribution at the launch of this endeavor will help provide, at least initially, much needed funding to those affected by the western Kentucky tornadoes and, in the future, additional relief when the next disaster strikes.”
Jaclyn Graves, the 2022 chair of the Kentucky Realtors Relief Foundation's board of directors, says the foundation will help many people across Kentucky and that KYR is “committed to helping our neighbors, and we appreciate the ability we now have to provide them comfort and support in times of need.”
KYR says anyone who wants to make a tax-deductible donation to the foundation can mail a check payable to KRRF to Kentucky REALTORS® at 2708 Old Rosebud Rd., Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40509.