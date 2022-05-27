Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced more than $39.3 million in federal funding has been awarded to Kentucky for mental health services and opioid crisis response, including a $35.9 million grant for statewide efforts and $3.4 million specifically for mental and behavioral health care for victims of the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
"These funds will allow us to help more Kentuckians suffering from addiction as well as help those who lived through the deadliest tornado outbreak in our history recuperate from the trauma they experienced,” Beshear said. “These have been challenging times, but Kentuckians are good people, tough people, resilient people. And these challenges cannot break us; we will overcome and rebuild together.”
The $35.9 million comes in the form of a State Opioid Response grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The program provides funding for greater access to addiction treatment and care and support for prevention, harm reduction and recovery support services.
The $3.4 million specifically for tornado survivors has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Case Management Program. The governor's office says 16 counties will be eligible for long-term recovery mental health group activities. That includes the Local 6 counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Marshall, as well as the counties of Barren, Christian, Hart, Hopkins, Logan, Marion, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services will contract with Community Action of Kentucky to manage and coordinate the program for tornado survivors. In turn, Community Action of Kentucky will contract with Community Action Agencies to deliver services.