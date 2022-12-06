KENTUCKY — Holidays are stressful for just about everyone, but they can be even worse if you've experienced a natural disaster.
Between the devastating December 10 tornado in western KY and the tragic flooding in eastern Kentucky, many families have lost loved ones, lost their homes, or had their lives completely upended. That's why Project Recovery Kentucky is stepping in to help.
Project Recovery Kentucky is offering free, confidential crisis-counseling in-person or virtually to people impacted by natural disasters. They provide individual and group-based crisis counseling, public education, and referrals to outside resources.
According to their website, they can even come to your school, workplace, or place of worship.
The project is the result of a partnership between several different organizations, including: Four Rivers Behavioral Health, Pennyroyal Center, River Valley Behavioral Health, Life Skills Premium Healthcare Services, and ADANTA.
If you have an urgent need for help, visit their website, scroll down, find your county, and call the associated number. For non-urgent needs, fill out the online form and wait to hear back.
You can find some of the resources documents provided on the project website below.