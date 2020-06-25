FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has released the unemployment rates for each county for May 2020.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics says unemployment rates rose in all 120 Kentucky counties between May 2019 and May 2020.
However, counties in the Local 6 area have relatively low unemployment rates in the state:
- Ballard County – 5.3%
- Caldwell County – 4.8%
- Calloway County – 4.1%
- Carlisle County – 3.7%
- Crittenden County – 4.6%
- Fulton County – 5.3%
- Graves County – 4.4%
- Hickman County – 4.1%
- Livingston County – 5.4%
- Lyon County – 4.3%
- Marshall County – 4.3%
- McCracken County – 4.7%
Carlisle County has the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth and Magoffin County has the state's highest unemployment rate at 20.5%.
The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says the state's unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.
Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings.
The cabinet says seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends.
The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 10.9% for May 2020, and 13% for the nation.
Kentucky's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was released on June 18 and can be found by clicking here.
That release shows Kentucky's statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends.
For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at their website.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
Additional information is available on the Education & Workforce Development Cabinet website.
The cabinet says unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.