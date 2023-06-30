FRANKFORT, KY — Following the enforcement of the Safe at Home Act on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced the release of Kentucky's first statewide domestic violence report.
The report was part of 2022's Senate Bill 271, sponsored by Sen. Whitney Westerfield. It's meant to set a baseline that the governor's office says will help the state combat domestic violence related crimes moving forward.
In its introduction, the report says 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men have experienced sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner at some point in their lives. In a news release about the report, Beshear's office says those figures are unacceptable.
"Every Kentuckian deserves to be safe and to feel safe, and this inaugural, baseline report allows us to take a big step forward in creating that better, safer Kentucky for survivors of domestic violence," a statement from Beshear reads.
Both 2022's SB 271 and another bill signed into law in 2023, House Bill 535, require Kentucky's Criminal Justice Statistical Analysis Center to collect and analyze data related to domestic violence crimes, including deaths, shelter use and child abuse reports.
Some highlights from the 2022 Domestic Violence Data Report include:
- In 2022, 38,708 electronic JC-3 reports were filed. Law enforcement officers use those reports to document information and injuries in domestic violence and abuse cases.
- That same year, 8,867 arrests were made in domestic violence incidents.
- Kentucky State Police served 16,402 emergency protective orders.
- ZeroV, previously known as the Kentucky Council Against Domestic Violence, provided services to 16,046 people through its 15 regional domestic violence programs. Those same programs received 21,241 crisis/hotline calls across its 15 regions in 2022.
The data included in the report was compiled by the Criminal Justice Statistical Analysis Center, Kentucky State Police, the Cabinet for Health and Family Service and the Administrative Office of the Courts.
To read the report in full, download the document below.