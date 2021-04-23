FRANKFORT, KY — Secretary of State Michael Adams says that, for the fourth straight month, more voters were removed from Kentucky's rolls than added.
Adams says 4,597 new voters registered in March, while 6,611 voters were removed.
Of those 6,611 removed voters, 4,622 had died, 1,447 voters voluntarily de-registered, and 542 were felony convicts.
There are now 2,015 fewer voters on the rolls as of March 31 than on February 28, which is a 0.06% decrease.
“Accurate voter rolls contribute to secure elections, and in turn, to public confidence in our system,” said Adams.
Democratic registrants represent 46% of the electorate with 1,655,463 registered voters. Adams says Democratic registration dropped by 3,006 since Feb. 28, a 0.18% decrease.
Meanwhile, Republican registrants equal 1,573,213, or 44%, of voters. Republicans saw an increase of 356 registered voters, or a rise of 0.02% from Feb. 28.
Additionally, 9% of voters are listed under other affiliates, which saw an increase of 635 registrants to 331,502, or a 0.19% climb.
Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.