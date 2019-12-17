PADUCAH — Ahead of a possible congressional run, Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker made a stop in Paducah Tuesday night.
The Democrat is deciding whether or not to take a shot at unseating Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the upcoming 2020 election.
Booker is making stops across the commonwealth to find out what Kentuckians want. Tuesday night, he said it's important Kentuckians feel heard.
"The only way that you ever win — standing together. We gotta' inspire folks. We have to give folks a reason to believe that things can actually be different," Booker said.
Booker went on to say the main concern people have is not having enough money to pay for the high price of health care.