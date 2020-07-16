FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 413 new COVID-19 cases across the state Thursday, including 13 children under 5 years old. Two of those children are 2 months old, the governor said.
Beshear said those children are from Graves, Jefferson, Boone, Washington, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Jessamine and Marion counties. "These kids are counting on us, too, to do the right thing," Beshear said, urging Kentuckians to wear masks when in public places and practice social distancing.
To date, the state has seen a total of 21,083. Beshear said Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate is currently 4.38%, noting that if that number reaches 5%, that will be cause for concern.
Beshear said 418 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kentucky, including 92 in intensive care units.
The governor also announced five new deaths related to the virus Thursday, bringing the total to 650. Beshear cautioned Kentuckians: "Remember: deaths follow cases."