FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 776 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as well as seven additional virus-related deaths.
Those seven deaths were all reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health by local health departments.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 3.47%.
Currently, 434 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 102 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators, the Department for Public Health reports.
To date, Kentucky has had 446,221 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,532 deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear continues to emphasize the importance of vaccination to end the pandemic and allow more public health restrictions to be lifted.
Beshear has said he will end the curfew for bars and restaurants and lift capacity limits and social distancing requirements for nearly all businesses and venues serving 1,000 people or fewer once 2.5 million Kentuckians have gotten at least their first dose. As of Tuesday, the governor says 1,835,176 have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, meaning the state is 664,824 doses away from that goal.
“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” Beshear said in a statement. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”
