FRANKFORT, KY— Kentucky reported 801 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and eight new deaths from the virus.
Twenty-nine of the newly reported cases were in children ages 5 and younger. The state's positivity rate currently stands at 6.02 percent.
“Folks, we need your help," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. "This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control. Please stay safe and take this seriously."
Two of the eight deaths reported on Saturday were citizens of Christian County: a 93-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman.
“We have shown repeatedly that our individual actions will determine our future," said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. "Will you continue to wear a face covering? Are you keeping at least six feet distance between yourself and others? Are you washing your hands frequently? And, if you receive a call from a contact tracer, will you answer? If each of us answers ‘Yes!’ through our actions, we can keep Kentuckians safe and keep Kentucky open. Together, Team Kentucky can contain the coronavirus.”
Kentucky has now lost 772 people to COVID-19. The state's case total currently stands at 34,578.