FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has set new economic development records this year for job creation and investments, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The Democratic governor reported Thursday that more than 17,000 new jobs have been created this year in the Bluegrass State, along with more than $11 billion in business investments.
“Put simply, this has been the best year for economic development in the history of Kentucky,” Beshear said. “We are no longer a flyover state. We are the destination.”
Leading the way this year was the announcement by Ford and its battery partner that twin battery plants will be built at Glendale, Kentucky. The $5.8 billion project will create 5,000 jobs.
The governor announced new economic development projects Thursday. In one project, Consumer Cellular Inc., will locate its first Kentucky operation in Louisville, creating 486 full-time jobs with a more than $15.5 million investment.