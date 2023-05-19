FRANKFORT, KY — While Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear officially kicked off his reelection campaign in Paducah, Kentucky Republicans did some campaigning of their own Friday.
The entire GOP ticket gathered for a news conference in Frankfort.
Republicans are seeking to deliver a message of unity as they aim to oust Beshear.
Current Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is at the forefront of that mission, having recently won his party's nomination in the race for governor.
At the news conference, he criticized the governor's decision to allow the early release of some non-violent inmates from prison during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cameron also said he believes Beshear has been overstating his role in statewide achievements.
"I often tell people it's like the person that was born on first base, but think they've hit a triple. We're gonna' remind people of what his actual record is. It's a record that does not reflect the values of the men, women and children of all 120 counties," Cameron said.
Also in attendance at the GOP news conference was Russell Coleman, who is running for attorney general; Michael Adams, running for a second term as secretary of state; current Treasurer Allison Ball, who is running for state auditor; Mark Metcalf, running for treasurer; and Jonathan Shell, running for agriculture commissioner.
Election Day is set for Nov. 7.