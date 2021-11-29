WARREN COUNTY, KY – Kentucky Republican leaders discussed the upcoming legislative session Monday afternoon in Bowling Green.
The meeting took place ahead of their annual retreat.
Lawmakers discussed topics such as the state budget, the impact of Covid, redistricting and pensions.
"One of the big ones we have talked about is our pensions. You could take and put a billion dollars towards it in unfunded liability and reduce the cost," said Sen. Mike Wilson (R-KY), the senate majority whip.
They expect to have a redistricting map done the first week of the new session.
The Kentucky GOP has a supermajority in both the house and senate.