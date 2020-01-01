(AP) — Kentucky's 2012 title team and Villanova's 2018 championship team are among the best of the decade in college basketball.
That's the decision from the Associated Press's Top 25 panel of voters.
Also among the panel's top five of the 2010s were Virginia in 2019, Duke in 2015 and North Carolina's 2017 title team.
The AP notes that the 2011-12 Wildcats crew — led by freshman Anthony Davis — tied an NCAA record with 38 victories, lost twice all season — by a combined eight points — and won the program’s eighth national title.
