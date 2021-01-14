FRANKFORT, KY — More than 2 million Kentucky voters cast ballots in 2020. Secretary of State Michael Adams says last year marked the largest number of voters ever in a Kentucky election, thanks to efforts to expand access because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State Board of Elections, which Adams heads, released demographic data for the 2020 election, breaking down turnout by age, gender, party, precinct and county. The information is available for both the general election and the primary races.
In west Kentucky, the highest voter turnout was in Marshall County at 70.4%.
The lowest was in Fulton County, at 49.8 percent.
By party, the county with the highest turnout of registered Democrats was in Marshall at 69.9%.
The west Kentucky county with the highest Republican turnout was Lyon County at 74.7%.
And for every county in our west Kentucky Local 6 counties, Republican turnout was higher than Democratic turnout.
Download the document below to see the full breakdown of Kentucky's voter turnout by county in the 2020 election.
To see the numbers broken down by age, gender and precinct for the 2020 election, visit elect.ky.gov/Resources/Pages/Turnout.aspx.