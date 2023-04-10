PADUCAH — After another underfunded mandate from the state of Kentucky, local educators say they don't know much about it. That mandate is being implemented through the Read to Succeed Act approved last year during the Kentucky legislative session in Senate Bill 9.
The new change requires districts to implement programs more focused on literacy instruction. Co- sponsor of the bill Sen. Matthew Deneen of Kentucky District 10 says the new program’s goal is to get all readers to be proficient by the third-grade.
"The Read to Succeed Act is a return to evidence-based learning, evidence based instruction as it relates to reading instruction, so we're really going back to what we know has worked in the past," he says.
Every elementary school must provide comprehensive school-wide reading instruction aligned to 13 reading standards. They most provide a multi-tiered system of support and ensure quality instruction by highly trained teachers and intervention by 23 individuals. They also must provide high-quality library media programs.
Deneen says implementing all of those changes is the better if students of Kentucky.
"I think as you can see across the board reading proficiency levels have declined in the state of Kentucky. And this is an attempt to make sure that all readers are proficient by the end of the third-grade," he says.
Deneen says he's aware of the struggles of making this change.
"I know that's a lofty goal. There are lots of hurdles to overcome, but we know that these types of programs focusing on phonetics and phonemic awareness, we know that these work," he says.
Deneen also says funding for these programs should come from the district.
It's unclear tonight how much this will cost each district and where that money comes from. Local 6 reached out to McCracken, Marshall and Graves counties’ school districts, and we were told that returning to school after spring break created a busy day and officials weren't available to comment.
The new law goes into effect June 29. Deneen says lawmakers expect districts to take the summer to work on how these programs will be implemented.