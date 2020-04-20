KENTUCKY -- WPSD Local 6 has learned that Kentucky public schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year due to COVID-19. All in-person lessons are cancelled for the remainder of the year. Students will continue their non-traditional instruction until further notice.
Governor Andy Beshear informed school superintendents of his decision Monday.
Beshear is expected to announce the information during his update at 4 p.m. central.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee recommended all schools stay closed through the rest of the academic year last week.