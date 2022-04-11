PADUCAH — When Kentucky lawmakers return to Frankfort April 13 and 14 they could override a handful vetoes Gov. Andy Beshear handed down last week.
One of the vetoed measures is Senate Bill 216, which passed with bipartisan support in the General Assembly. Beshear has said he vetoed it because it reduces transparency in elections. Specifically, he said it requires candidates for office to file only annual campaign finance reports in years they are not running for election. The governor argued that without quarterly reports candidates will be able to draft bills and serve on interim legislative committees while receiving donations in secret.
In Paducah on Monday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said he's disappointed Beshear vetoed the measure.
"This is a bill every single Democratic senator voted for, along with all but one Republican senator, so it doesn't get any more bipartisan than that. I'm very frustrated that the governor chose to veto this on, I think, pre-textual grounds. I respect the governor. I get along with him great. He's a good person, but this was an error in judgment on his part, and I hope he's overridden," Adams said.
Adams said Senate Bill 216 improves a number of things surrounding elections that the people of Kentucky support.
"That bill would double the number of audits that we perform for each election. It would put all the voting machines under video surveillance when they're not in use under voting periods. It makes a number of really important improvements. The most important one is that it moves up our transition date for when we transition over to paper ballots away from electronic machines. The voters have a lot more confidence in paper ballots than they do in electronics," Adams said.
All indications from the Republican controlled Senate and House are that lawmakers will override the veto.
He went on to say that he is proud of the work lawmakers have done to improve the voting system.
"I can assure you this: there's never been greater integrity in our election system than there is today, not even when I was running three years ago. We've made really good improvements across party lines. These are not just messaging bills. These are real bills intended to make the process better. That's why democrats and republicans have joined together to put them through," Adams said.
Kentucky's primary election is Tuesday, May 17. Learn where your voting center is located by clicking here.