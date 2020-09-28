MAYFIELD, KY -- State and federal leaders are in the final stretch of getting people ready to vote in November's general election.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams visited Mayfield on Monday to review voting options and update people on the state's general election plans. Adams says, so far, 400,000 absentee ballots have been requested.
However, he says this is fewer than were requested at this stage in the primary election. COVID-19 concerns is allowing Kentuckians to vote by absentee ballot. With the general election fast approaching Adams wants to ensure the absentee system isn't overwhelmed.
"Our election system is a three legged stool, part absentee, part early voting in-person, and part election day voting. If we have too much stress on one leg of that system it pops. We're trying to manage that, I think we've done a pretty good job of it," Adams said.
"We've made it available for those who really need it, but we're also not overloading the absentee process, and stressing out our county clerks and postal service."
During his speech to the Purchase District Development District, he predicted 72% voter turnout in the upcoming election.
"People are riled up on both sides, I think we're going to have really really high turnout. That's why I'm pushing people to vote in-person if they can, but do so early, so we don't crash our election day and we also don't crash our post office," Adams said.
The success of the November election could mean some of the temporary changes because of the pandemic become permanent. Adams plans to have those conversations with lawmakers following the election.
"We're going to have more than 2% vote absentee in our future elections. So I'm going to work to make the portal permanent, at govoteky.com," Adams said. "I'm going to work to make the cure process permanent for voters who make innocent errors on their ballots, that would be fixed if they were in person, but get thrown out if they're voting by absentee ballot."
At the time of writing, more than 3.5 million people are registered to vote in Kentucky. The final day to register to vote in Kentucky is October 5.