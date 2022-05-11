PADUCAH — Paducah native and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says he's considering running for attorney general.
In a tweet sent via his personal Twitter account, Adams said he's thinking about running for attorney general and considering pursuing reelection as secretary of state.
The announcement comes after current Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed to run for Gov. in 2023.
"Congrats @djaycameron on filing to run for governor. You join an excellent field of @mikeharmonky, @RyanQuarlesKY, and presumably others soon," Adams tweeted Wednesday. "GOP voters are blessed with great choices. I will now consider running for Attorney General, and also consider pursuing reelection."
Adams, a Republican, was elected secretary of state in 2019. An attorney and a former elections board member, he and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear worked together on a bipartisan plan to expand main-in absentee voting and early voting for the 2020 election because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Appearing virtually before the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration last year, Adams touted Kentucky's efforts to expand election access and security.
"In Kentucky, voting has never been as accessible and as secure as it has been during the 21 months of my term. Last year, three months after being sworn in, I asked our legislature to grant me, a Republican, and our Democratic governor, joint emergency powers to alter election procedures as necessary to ensure public safety without sacrificing voter access or ballot integrity," Adams said.
More recently, Adams has expressed frustration with Beshear after the governor vetoed Senate Bill 216, an election bill that passed with bipartisan support in the General Assembly. Beshear said the measure reduces election transparency. Adams told Local 6 the measure improves security by doubling the audits performed for each election, adds video surveillance for voting machines when they're not in use and hastens the transition to paper ballots from electronic machines. The General Assembly overrode that veto, among many others, in April.
Adams also expressed disapproval last week of Beshear's decision to file a lawsuit aiming to block another new state law, House Bill 334. That measure reorganizes the Executive Branch Ethics Commission. The bill would give Kentucky's Republican treasurer, auditor of public accounts, agriculture commissioner, secretary of state and attorney general the power to appoint one member each to the commission, while only allowing the governor to appoint two members. Beshear's lawsuit claims the bill violates the state constitution.
Adams said that law is a "good-government measure" that prevents a governor from “stacking the ethics commission with his cronies.”