PADUCAH — Paducah native and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams will address the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce during its Dec. 2 Power in Partnership Breakfast.
The chamber says registration is required to attend, with a deadline of 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.
Adams has served as secretary of state since January of 2020. He worked with Gov. Andy Beshear on a bipartisan agreement to expand voting access ahead of the 2020 election, expanding access to mail-in ballots, early in-person voting and Election Day voting. Some of those changes became permanent in 2021 when the General Assembly passed at bipartisan bill that included three days of no-excuse early, in-person voting, allowing voters to "cure: absentee ballots if a problem would otherwise cause it to be thrown out, making the online portal to track absentee ballots permanent, and more. Beshear signed the bill into law in April.
"In Kentucky, voting has never been as accessible and as secure as it has been during the 21 months of my term. Last year, three months after being sworn in, I asked our legislature to grant me, a Republican, and our Democratic governor, joint emergency powers to alter election procedures as necessary to ensure public safety without sacrificing voter access or ballot integrity," Adams told the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration in October.
Tickets to attend the Dec. 2 Power in Partnership Breakfast are $20. To pre-register to attend, visit paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746 by 2 p.m. on Nov. 29.