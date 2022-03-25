Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday that in February more dead voters were removed from the state's voter roll than new voters were added.
In the month of February, 5,568 new voters registered while 6,704 voters were removed from the rolls.
Of the 6,704 voters that were removed, 5,852 are dead, 401 moved out of state, 396 were convicted of felonies, 29 were determined to be mentally incompetent and 26 people voluntarily de-registered.
“We continue working with legislators to make our election laws even better, as well as the daily task of maintaining our voter rolls,” Adams said. “We are taking all necessary steps to ensure Kentucky remains the national leader in election administration.”
Democratic registration accounts for 45.6% of the state and decreased 0.2% in February. Meanwhile, Republican registration makes up 44.8% and increased 0.07%. Voters registered as "other" make up 9.6% of the electorate, and increased by 0.28%.