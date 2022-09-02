Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams began a campaign in 2020 partnering with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to help recruit people to serve as poll workers. Now, Adams Kentucky wineries are joining the effort.
The "SOS from Your SOS" campaign launched in 2020 after thousands of election volunteers across Kentucky declined to participate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 are widely available, something else has been spreading that could affect poll worker recruitment: disinformation and misinformation regarding election integrity.
In an interview with Local 6 on Wednesday, Adams said Kentucky's election system is strong and secure, and recent reforms have made it even more secure — and more accessible.
"We've got a great record. We've made enormous strides improving our process that last few years making it more accessible, making it more secure, banning practices that have led to fraud in our state and other states, requiring an ID to vote, but also expanding access for our voters so they can go vote more easily. Not just having one arbitrary day but multiple days to pick to go vote," Adams says.
Adams said he's concerned that disinformation and misinformation is making it more difficult to recruit poll workers.
"I am really concerned about these conspiracy theorists making it harder for us to get poll workers. I don't want poll workers to feel like they're having to sit there, it's a long day as it is, and then have angry people come up and accuse them of fraud. It's ridiculous," Adams said.
In a news release sent Friday, Adams said he's grateful that private sector partners are stepping up to help.
“I’m grateful for the help, and the patriotism, of Kentucky’s independent breweries and wineries,” Adams said in a statement. “We need a new generation to step up and join our seniors in working the polls.”
As part of the initiative, brewers and wineries will hang tags on wine bottles and beer growlers asking people to sign up to work the polls in November or display QR codes directing customers to govote.ky.gov, where they can apply.
Adams says the program helped recruit thousands of poll workers in 2020, and the hope is the initiative will do the same in 2022.
So far, participating businesses include:
- Dreaming Creek Brewery, 109 East Irvine St, Richmond, KY 40475
- Noble Funk Brewing Company, 922 South 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40203
- Carriage House Vineyards, 259 Longview Lane, Auburn, KY 42206
- Traveler’s Cellar Winery, 3220 Furqua Road, Rockfield, KY 42274
- 12 Mile Creek Winery, 11065 Flagg Springs Pike, California, KY 41007
- Baker-Bird Winery & Distillery, 1941 Bradford Road, Foster, KY 41043
- Boucherie Winery, 6523 Keyway Drive, Spottsville, KY 42458