FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is praising legislation that would make early in-person voting a fixture in Kentucky’s elections.
The bills have been introduced in the House and Senate. Adams says the proposals would create four days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday, with no excuse required.
Last year, pandemic-related rules for Kentucky's general election included weeks of in-person early voting, including Saturdays, to prevent a crush of Election Day voting.
Adams says the current bills also would allow counties to establish vote centers, where any voter in the county may vote regardless of precinct.