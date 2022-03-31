FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two election-related bills passed this week amid the flurry of action by Kentucky lawmakers.
Secretary of State Michael Adams says the measures will make voting easier and speed the transition to universal paper balloting.
Lawmakers sent the bills to Gov. Andy Beshear. They're a follow up to a high-profile measure enacted last year that expanded early voting in Kentucky.
Adams, a Republican, is urging the Democratic governor to sign the latest measures.
The bills delve into a range of election-related issues — including election security and voting access. They won bipartisan supporting in clearing the legislature.
More details: https://bit.ly/3iQp23t