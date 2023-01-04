Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams testified before the Kentucky House Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee Wednesday about a plan to increase the number of voting locations across the commonwealth and ways to improve Kentucky's recount process.
Adams said early voting benefits all voters, regardless of party affiliation, and that adding more polling locations will further help reduce long lines on Election Day.
The secretary of state said more than a quarter of a million voters voted early in November's general election.
"I’ll note that the turnout for early voting correlated pretty closely with the partisan affiliation of our voters — Republicans with a little less than 50%, then Democrats close behind, then Independents. In other words, early voting is not a partisan issue," Adams said. "There is no Republican or Democratic way to vote. Early voting doesn’t favor a side; it just helps the voters. It doesn’t just help the voters who vote early. It also helps the voters who don’t. The counties that had long lines on Tuesday, Nov. 8, would have had even longer lines had their voters not already had three days to vote."
However, Adams said the solution to long lines on Election Day is not to add even more early voting days, but to add more locations.
"Although I’m proud of early voting, the solution to long lines is not to add more voting days, at least not in a non-presidential election year," Adams said. "More than four times as many voters voted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, as voted in the three early voting days combined. The lesson here is that in order to reduce lines, we need more voting locations, not more voting days."
Adams told committee members there are a couple of ways Kentucky could increase voting locations:
- To do what the state did in 2020, when counties had flexibility to consolidate voting locations after getting locations approved by the governor and the secretary of state.
- To develop a statutory formula to set a floor for how many voting locations a county must have for early voting and Election Day voting.
The secretary of state also said Kentucky should incentivize counties to open more polling places when they apply for funding for that purpose.
"Let me give you an example: shortly after the election, Carroll County was given a grant of $2,805, based on a formula of $255 per precinct for their 11 precincts. However, in that election, Carroll County offered only 1 voting location," Adams said. "Boyle County was compensated for 25 locations but opened 6; Hardin County was compensated for 59 locations but opened 10. If a county opens 1 voting location, it shouldn’t be compensated as though it had opened 11, and you should consider either directing eligibility for funds be tied to the polls being opened, or you should at least alter any funding formula to award funds to counties based on voter population rather than the number of precincts – indeed, otherwise you create a perverse incentive for counties to create more precincts than they should have, and then to close them."
Adams also told the committee there's a loophole that allows electioneering at the polls during early voting, and the state should close that loophole.
"We’ve prohibited electioneering at the polls on the six days of excused in-person absentee voting, and on Election Day, but not on the three days in the middle, the no-excuse early voting days," Adams said. "Some clever candidates took advantage of this in the past election, and voters complained. Applying this prohibition universally should be an easy fix."
Adams also advised lawmakers that they should provide clearer standards in Kentucky's recount law.
"We recently saw a recount in a state house election in a district that covered two counties. One county promptly performed a hand recount; ultimately, so did the other, but for a time it appeared they would conduct only a machine recount. We should have not different standards that apply in different counties in the same election. Whichever approach you prefer, you should make it universal," Adams advised.
Adams characterized these potential legislative items as modest changes that "can have a significant impact."