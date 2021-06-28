FRANKFORT, KY– Secretary of State Michael Adams is warning Kentucky residents about a new scam that misleadingly offers to sell documents that can be obtained from the Secretary of State at little or no charge.
“My Office does not solicit constituents to purchase documents, nor do we charge exorbitant fees,” Adams said. “Beware of any third-party solicitation to purchase records of any sort.”
Most business records can be accessed through the Secretary of State's online business search and obtained without charge. You may report fraudulent mailings to the Attorney General's Office.