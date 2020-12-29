FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the commonwealth has seen a bump in voter registration, with 10,534 net new voters registering between Oct. 1-5, and Nov. 4-30.
Adam's office says by law, the voter registration books close the four weeks before an election, through election day. In comparison to this year, only 4,115 net new voters registered in October and November of 2019.
“We’ve seen, particularly after election day, a bump in voter registration,” Adams said. “I hope this level of interest and enthusiasm stretches into 2021, a non-election year.”
Adams added from Oct. 1-5, eight new Democrats registers, 2,940 new Republicans registered, and 784 other voters registered, totaling 3,732.
From Nov. 4-30, Adams says Democrats lost 1,814 voters, Republicans added 6,982 voters, and new other voters added 1,634, to total 6,802.
Additionally, for October and November combined, Democrats saw a 0.12% decrease in registration, Republican saw a 0.63% increase in registration, and others saw a 0.75% increase in registration.