FRANKFORT, KY — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky has risen to 248 after the largest single-day increase the state has seen so far, Gov. Andy Beshear says.
Speaking during his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus Thursday, Beshear said 50 new cases have been confirmed. The governor said one of those cases is a 90-year-old man who was in a Perry County nursing home. The governor said the man has been removed from the eastern Kentucky nursing home, and county officials are working to make sure the other patients in that nursing home are safe.
"Don't try to be the exception. Don't try to be the person who thinks it's not real. For the family of the 90-year-old from the nursing home, it's very real to them, and it came to them," Beshear said. "And so lets make sure that we are committed, and that we don't think we're above this, or we're indifferent, or we're impervious or that we're the exception."
However, after the briefing, the governor announced the nursing home patient has actually tested negative.
In a post to his official Facebook page, the governor said: "Very good news! We just received a call and after reviewing it further, the 90-year-old Perry County nursing home resident has tested negative for #COVID19."
Beshear said said no new deaths from the virus have been reported as of Thursday evening.
The governor called on county judge executives and mayors across the state to closely monitor parks and other public places where people tend to gather. The governor said if people are gathering in large groups in those places and aren't practicing social distancing, local governments should shut them down. Beshear said the head of Kentucky's state parks will also be given authority to close those parks after receiving reports of people gathering in campgrounds.
Beshear said the state is working on reactivating recently expired certifications for health care workers and law enforcement officers, so they can help if the state experiences a surge in cases.
The governor said he had hoped to make a formal announcement about drive-thru testing on Thursday, but he will need a day of two more before he can make that announcement. "That's disappointing for me," Beshear said. "But I've always been transparent with you, and I'm not going to tell you that something is ready if I don't think that's going to be read the moment I tell you."
Beshear said the state will be performing smaller tests, mainly in Frankfort, for proof of concept for drive-thru testing early next week. He said when drive-thru testing is rolled out across the state, it will be for those who need it most.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.