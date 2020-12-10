FRANKFORT, KY — High school athletes in Kentucky haven't been able to fully enjoy their sports season this year amid the pandemic.
The Commonwealth of Kentucky Senate Majority Office says Senate Majority Leadership, Senate Education Chairman Max Wise, and Senator Jimmy Higdon delivered a letter to Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tacket and the members of the KHSAA Board of Control ahead of Thursday's meeting.
On Nov. 18, KHSAA decided to postpone winter sports until Jan. 4. The board voted to move to that start date for basketball, swimming and diving, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance.
The letter says the Senate Majority Leadership supports the proposal and urges the KHSAA to let student athletes begin practice on Dec. 14 and resume competition on Jan. 4.
During the Thursday meeting, the KHSAA board accepted the motion to leave the start of basketball season as adopted in November.
Board of Control accepts a motion to leave the basketball start of season schedule as adopted in November with practice starting the week of Dec. 14 and competition to begin the week of Jan. 4.— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) December 10, 2020
The board also Tweeted they passed a motion to schedule the state tournament dates for basketball between March 29 and April 8.
The Board of Control passes a motion to schedule the state tournament dates for basketball between March 29 and April 8.— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) December 10, 2020
Local 6 will have more information on Local 6 at five, six, and 10 Thursday night.
You can read the full letter by downloading the PDF below:
This story has been updated with new information. The originally story was published on Dec. 10, at 9:15 a.m.