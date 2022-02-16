FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to bar older transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.
The 27-8 vote Wednesday followed an emotional plea from a lawmaker who shared her own family story.
Democratic Sen. Karen Berg warned that the bill is hurtful because “you’re excluding these children.” Berg is the mother of a transgender son.
The bill aims to prevent older transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams.
The measure moves to the House next.
Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.