Kentucky State Capitol Building

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to preserve wagering on historical racing machines.

The state's horse tracks installed the slots-like machines to support racing operations. The measure divided Republicans, who control the Senate.

The proposal’s supporters forged a coalition with enough Republicans and Democrats to push it through the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill goes to the GOP-led House. It responds to a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling that at least some forms of wagering on historical horse racing don’t meet pari-mutuel wagering standards under state law.

The measure would insert such operations into the definition of pari-mutuel wagering.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3rxoZvI

Tags