Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Golconda, Paducah, Cairo, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Newburgh Dam. .All of the points along the Ohio River from Newburgh Dam to Cairo are currently or have recently crested and should continue a gradual fall, despite the expected rainfall from now and into the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday evening. * At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 42.3 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 21.7 feet Monday, March 22. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * Through Saturday afternoon * Another round of rain, possibly heavy at times, is forecast to spread across the area tonight through Saturday morning. This area of heaviest rainfall will be generally south of a Perryville, Illinois to Princeton, Kentucky line. Additional rainfall amounts in the watch area of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&