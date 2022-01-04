Kentucky Senator Rand Paul filed for re-election Tuesday, according to his campaign website.
Paul has represented Kentucky in the U.S. Senate since 2011.
Paul currently serves as the Ranking Member on the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He also serves on the Committee on Foreign Relations, Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), as well as on the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
At the moment, the incumbent Paul will run unopposed in the Republican primary.
Former Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker announced his candidacy for the Democrat nomination in July.