FANCY FARM, KY– Organizers for this years Fancy Farm Picnic have announced Kentucky senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul will not attend the event this year.
The two senators will be in Washington D.C. this weekend while the senate continues efforts to complete the infrastructure bill.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced two weeks ago that they would not be in attendance.
The 141st Fancy Farm Picnic will continue as scheduled for Saturday. There will be no capacity limits, however social distancing and masks for the unvaccinated are