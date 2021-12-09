HAZARD, KY — The eastern Kentucky sheriff accused of punching a girl in the face after a fight broke out among players at a high school basketball game has been arrested, Kentucky State Police announced Thursday.
An arrest warrant was issued for Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch on Wednesday charging him with fourth-degree assault. He's accused of striking a girl in the face after a fight broke out between two players during a girl's basketball game at Perry County Central High School against Owsley County. Lynch is an assistant coach for the Owsley County girls' basketball team.
Trooper Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police on Thursday announced the arrest warrant for Lynch has been served, and he was jailed in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.
Lexington NBC News affiliate WLEX-TV reports that Lynch turned himself in and was arrested by the Owsley County Sheriff's Department Thursday morning.
Video obtained by WLEX shows the altercation.