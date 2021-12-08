HAZARD, KY — State police are searching for an eastern Kentucky sheriff accused of punching a girl in the face after a fight broke out among players at a high school basketball game.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch, the Courier Journal in Louisville reports. He's charged with fourth-degree assault after state police say he struck a girl in the face.
The alleged assault happened on Dec. 3 after a fight broke out during a Perry County vs. Owsley County girls’ basketball game at Perry County Central High School in Hazard. The fight began after players were chasing a loose ball during the third quarter of the game.
State police tell Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX-TV that they have an active warrant for Lynch, but they've been unable to find him. The station obtained video of the incident from Perry County Athletics, which can be viewed in the player above.
In a news release shared via Facebook, KSP spokesman Trooper Matt Gayheart said the Perry County District Court issued the warrant on Dec. 7. The release notes that, in addition to his role as sheriff, is also part of Owsley County High School's coaching staff.