SCOTT COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff's deputy was killed in a shooting during a traffic stop along an interstate Monday.
Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX-TV reports that 34-year-old Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed around 4:48 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop at the 127 mile marker of Interstate 75. The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested, WLEX reports.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday night confirming Conley's death. The sheriff's office says its office will be closed to the public on Tuesday. WLEX reports that Conley had a wife and small children, and the sheriff's office says details for those who wish to help his family will be released on Tuesday.
In full, the sheriff's office's statement reads:
"We are deeply saddened to announce we lost a beloved member of our office today, Deputy Caleb Conley.
"We are receiving a much appreciated, overwhelming outreach of support from our community and across this state.
"For the many asking how you can help his family and this office, we will be providing further details on that tomorrow.
"Our office will be CLOSED tomorrow, Tuesday 5/23.
"Sheriff Hampton would like to personally thank the community for their support shown and apologize to those he was unable to meet with and get back to.
"We appreciate the privacy being shown to his family and ask you keep them and us all in your prayers.
"Thank you Deputy Caleb Conley for your service and sacrifice.
"#240"
WLEX reports that Conley had served with the sheriff's office for four years, and he served in the US Army for eight years.
Gov. Andy Beshear posted a statement to social media Monday evening, asking Kentuckians to join him and first lady Britainy Beshear in praying for Conley's family and fellow law enforcement officers.
"Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for the family and fellow law enforcement officers of Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who was killed this evening while protecting our people. This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful," Beshear said.
Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer and Representative Phil Pratt of Scott County released a joint statement Monday night about Conley's passing.
“Our hearts are broken at the senseless killing of Deputy Conley," the statement reads. "This young man courageously served our nation, then came home to serve our community and build a life with those he loved. His death is a tragic reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face each and every day as they protect and serve. We offer our condolences to his family as well as to his colleagues at the Scott County Sheriff’s Department as they mourn the death of a good man who wanted no more than to make this a better place.”
Local law enforcement agencies are sharing their condolences for the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Scott County Deputy who was shot in the line of duty earlier today, as well as the entire Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the family of the injured deputy," the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
"Asking for prayers for another Sheriff’s Office in the Commonwealth where tragedy has struck again," the Lyon County Sheriff's Office posted.