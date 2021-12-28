Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON... There has been an isolated report or two of an instantaneous gust of 40 to 45 mph, its momentum perhaps assisted by a band of showers that has developed along a frontal boundary. But mostly, peak gusts are in the low to mid 30s mph. Broadly, 20 to 30 mph is most commonplace. Gusts this high will produce a hazard for area drivers, especially high profile type vehicles and tractor trailers. High wave conditions will plague area lakes. Secure any loose items you don't want blown around as well. If a higher gust occurs, it's possible a poorly, shallow, or wet rooted tree can be downed. Limbs might blow down, and it's not unheard of to have a power outage as a result of winds gusting like they will this afternoon. Take the necessary precautions and remain weather aware.