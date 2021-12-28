West Kentucky residents who receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and lost food because of the Dec. 10-11 storms and tornadoes can request SNAP benefit replacement, and they can use their benefits to buy hot food.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says SNAP beneficiaries can call 855-306-8959 or visit their county’s DCBS office to request replacements for food lost due to storms or related power outages. The deadline to request replacements is Jan. 8. The benefits are available through a waiver approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service.
Another waiver approved last week provides automatic replacements of December benefits to some people who live in Warren and Hickman counties, and the cities of Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Auburn and Pembroke. That waiver applies to households who received their December benefits before the storms struck. SNAP households not covered by the automatic replacement will need to call DCBS to request a replacement.
The cabinet says a third waiver allows SNAP beneficiaries to use their benefits to buy hot food from authorized SNAP retailers. That waiver applies to hot food purchases through Jan. 17, 2022 in the following counties: Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Larue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McClean, McCracken, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Simpson, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Webster.
The third waiver was approved because many storm survivors evacuated to shelters, cannot store food and do not have access to cooking facilities because of the storms. The waiver allows them to access hot meals even if they don't have a way to cook food themselves.
The cabinet says Kentuckians who aren't already SNAP beneficiaries but who believe they qualify for SNAP benefits can call the the DCBS call center at 1-855-306-8959 or visit kynect.ky.gov to apply. Applications can also be made at local DCBS offices.