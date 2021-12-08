Kentucky social workers will receive a 10% raise starting Dec. 16.
In addition to the pay raise, the state also plans to expedite the hiring process for social workers, and propose a loan forgiveness program for the state’s social workers.
Gov. Beshear made the announcement Wednesday from the state Capitol Rotunda where he was joined by Kentucky social workers and a family services office supervisor.
“Often, you are the only lifeline for people at their greatest time of need,” Gov. Beshear said to the social workers in attendance. “You serve the lost, the lonely and the left behind, meaning you live out the true calling of my faith. This is enormously important work, and I want to personally thank you all for everything you do each and every day. I want to be clear: You are essential, and we need to make sure there are enough of you. To do that, we need to take immediate action.”
The 10% raise will be funded through $15 million in the existing state budget.
The pay increase will be provided to more than 3,900 employees in the following roles: Social services aide I and II; social services worker I and II; social services clinician I and II; social services specialist; public assistance program specialist; field services supervisor; family services office supervisor; case management specialist I, II and III; family support specialist I, II and III; service region administrator; service region administrator associate and service region clinical associate.
Employees can expect to see the pay increase reflected in their Jan. 15 pay stub.
Gov. Beshear, along with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, are working to expedite the hiring process for new social workers.
A new pilot program will hire entry-level social workers and family support specialists within seven business days of applying.
“This is a major change – it’s light-years faster – and represents a strong push to get more folks in and up-to-speed quickly. If this is work that appeals to you, please apply,” Gov. Beshear said.
The final proposal for state social workers is a student loan forgiveness program.
Gov. Beshear said the cost of a degree can be expensive, and social workers already face certain educational requirements to work in the field.
In his upcoming budget proposal, Gov. Beshear will propose a loan forgiveness program for the state’s social workers.
“The Governor’s plan will provide more income for these essential employees and will help ease the stress caused by staffing shortages,” said Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) Commissioner Marta Miranda Straub. “Higher salaries for these positions can boost our ability to recruit and retain new employees. Better staffing will create a safer work environment and better work-life balance for everyone.”