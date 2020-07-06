LOUISVILLE, KY — The Kentucky State Fair has announced the third annual Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, which will be held all 11 days of the fair.
This year's free concert series includes a wide range of musical artists for a total of 24 bands. All concerts are free with paid gate admission to the fair from Aug. 20 through Aug. 30.
The Kentucky State Fair also released COVID-19 plans. These plans include the following:
- Increasing the footprint of the concert area from 1.9 acres to 5.19 acres.
- Reduce the capacity to 42% of the 2019 capacity.
Several projector screens will be added to allow for an extended seating area.
Spacing of concert seating will go from 32 inch rows to 6 feet rows and 10 feet cross aisles.
Concert area will be set up to comply with social distancing guidelines.
The COVID-19 plan will be updated and available for the public on the Kentucky State Fair website.
Kentucky State Fair tickets go on-sale July 6 at Ticketmaster and in select Kroger locations across Kentucky.
The fair says the tickets are $7 for advanced admission, $5 for advanced parking, and ride wristbands are $20 through Kroger.
The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup is:
- Thursday, August 20, 8 p.m.
- Josh Turner with special guest Mo Pitney
- Friday, August 21, 8 p.m.
- Ginuwine with special guest Color Me Badd
- Saturday, August 22, 8 p.m.
- Riley Green with special guest TBA
- Sunday, August 23, 8 p.m.
- The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lorrie Morgan
- Monday, August 24, 8 p.m.
- Zach Williams with special guest Cain
- Tuesday, August 25, 8 p.m.
- P.O.D. with special guest Through Fire
- Wednesday, August 26, 8 p.m.
- Home Free with special guest Jameson Rodgers
- Thursday, August 27, 8 p.m.
- Jackyl with special guest Kentucky Headhunters
- Friday, August 28, 8 p.m.
- Carly Pearce and Walker Hayes with special guest J.D. Shelburne
- Saturday, August 29, 8 p.m.
- The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots with special guests The Monarchs
- Sunday, August 30, 4 p.m.
- Cory Asbury with special guest We the Kingdom
The 2020 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The 2020 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org
