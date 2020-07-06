Oak Ridge Boys
LindaDoane

LOUISVILLE, KY — The Kentucky State Fair has announced the third annual Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, which will be held all 11 days of the fair. 

This year's free concert series includes a wide range of musical artists for a total of 24 bands. All concerts are free with paid gate admission to the fair from Aug. 20 through Aug. 30. 

The Kentucky State Fair also released COVID-19 plans. These plans include the following:

  • Increasing the footprint of the concert area from 1.9 acres to 5.19 acres. 
  • Reduce the capacity to 42% of the 2019 capacity.

  •  Several projector screens will be added to allow for an extended seating area.

  • Spacing of concert seating will go from 32 inch rows to 6 feet rows and 10 feet cross aisles.

  • Concert area will be set up to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The COVID-19 plan will be updated and available for the public on the Kentucky State Fair website

Kentucky State Fair tickets go on-sale July 6 at Ticketmaster and in select Kroger locations across Kentucky. 

The fair says the tickets are $7 for advanced admission, $5 for advanced parking, and ride wristbands are $20 through Kroger. 

The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup is:

Top songs for each artist are located by clicking here.

  • Thursday, August 20, 8 p.m.
    • Josh Turner with special guest Mo Pitney
  • Friday, August 21, 8 p.m. 
    • Ginuwine with special guest Color Me Badd
  • Saturday, August 22, 8 p.m.
    • Riley Green with special guest TBA
  • Sunday, August 23, 8 p.m.
    • The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lorrie Morgan
  • Monday, August 24, 8 p.m.
    • Zach Williams with special guest Cain
  • Tuesday, August 25, 8 p.m.
    • P.O.D. with special guest Through Fire
  • Wednesday, August 26, 8 p.m.
    • Home Free with special guest Jameson Rodgers
  • Thursday, August 27, 8 p.m.
    • Jackyl with special guest Kentucky Headhunters
  • Friday, August 28, 8 p.m.
    • Carly Pearce and Walker Hayes with special guest J.D. Shelburne
  • Saturday, August 29, 8 p.m.
    • The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots with special guests The Monarchs
  • Sunday, August 30, 4 p.m.
    • Cory Asbury with special guest We the Kingdom

The 2020 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or its blog.

You can see the Concert Series lineup below:

Download PDF Kentucky State Fair Announces Texas Roadhouse Concert Series Lineup

You can read the Kentucky State Fair discount admission and parking below:

Download PDF Kentucky State Fair Discount Admission and Parking Now Available

Tags