FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky state office buildings are closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced early Tuesday morning.
Beshear says employees are able to telecommute and essential employees designated for mandatory operations should continue to report to work as directed by agency management.
State employees with questions about the closure should contact either their agency's management or human resources office.
Beshear says currently more than 148,000 Kentuckians, mainly in Eastern and Central Kentucky, are without power.
“Transportation crews have been and will continue to aggressively treat roads as well as respond to downed trees while our emergency management teams and Kentucky National Guard soldiers continue to respond,” Gov. Beshear said. “To help those on the front lines and to prevent incidents, we need every Kentuckian who can to stay home and off these hazardous roads.”