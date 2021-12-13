Kentucky State Parks have opened their doors to provide housing for those displaced by Friday's tornadoes.
As families and individuals begin to fill Kentucky Dam Village and Kenlake State Resort Park, a need for volunteers who can provide assistance has grown.
According to Kentucky State Senator Danny Carroll, there is an urgent need at Kentucky Dam Village for volunteers in food services, housekeeping and maintenance.
Sen. Carroll added that Kenlake State Resort Park currently needs volunteers in food services.
If you are interested in volunteering, send an email to andy.kasitz@ky.gov. You can also call Kentucky Dam Village at 270-362-4271, and Kenlake State Resort Park at 270-474-2211.