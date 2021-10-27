TRIGG COUNTY, KY– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1, are investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby boy that was found Tuesday.
Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentucky State Police were notified by Trigg County Dispatch of a baby that was found dead in a residence on E. Adams Mill Road in Cadiz.
KSP's preliminary investigation revealed the child's mother, 28-year-old Shalynn Curtis, had been residing with the baby at the residence on E. Adams Mill Road.
The child passed away overnight Monday for reasons still being investigated. Curtis took the dead baby and drove to a friend's house. She then returned home, wrapped the baby in a blanket and placed him in the house's attic.
Curtis did not make any attempts to call 911 or get medical assistance for the baby. Friends of Curtis who were concerned about the baby contacted 911.
Detectives with KSP arrested and charged Curtis with abuse of a corpse. She was lodged in the Christian County Jail.
An autopsy was conducted Wednesday and the results are pending.