PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning.
According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws.
"The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers," the KSP explains on their website.
Troopers ask drivers encountering a checkpoint to have their driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance within reach.
Drivers who have their documentation easily accessible and are following all traffic safety laws should not expect to be delayed by more than about 30 seconds, the KSP says.
The KSP provided the following list of checkpoint locations:
Ballard County
- US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
- US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
- US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
- US 60 at Bill Corner Road
Calloway County
- US 641S – at Barber Drive
- KY 94E – at KY 280
- KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
- KY 280 – at Cohoon Road
Carlisle County
- US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington
- KY 80 – at KY 307Fulton CountyKY 125 – at KY 166
Graves County
- US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
- US 45S – at KY 1748
- KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
- KY 849 at KY 1684
- KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
Hickman County
- US 51 – at KY
- 1529KY 58 – at KY 307
- KY 123 – at KY 239
Livingston County
- US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)
- US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
- KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road
Lyon County
- US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
- KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
- USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL
Marshall County
- US 68 – at KY 95
- US 641 – at KY 1422
- KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
- KY 402 – at KY 1364
McCracken County
- US 60 at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
- KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
- KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
- KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)
Trigg County
- US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
- KY 125 – at KY 166
- KY 129 – at Fulton / Hickman County Line
- KY 139N – at Bush Road
- KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)