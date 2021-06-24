MURRAY, KY– The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Calloway County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
73-year-old, Gary Roger White, was arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
A warrant resulted in a house search of a residence in Murray. During the search KSP seized the technology used to facilitate the crimes. KSP's forensic laboratory is currently examining the equipment.
White is facing ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, and two counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
These charges are Class-D felonies and could result in one to five years of prison time.
White is currently being held in the Calloway County Detention Center.