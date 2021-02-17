MAYFIELD, KY -- Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested convicted felon William B. Woods of Gilbertsville, Kentucky Tuesday afternoon after they say he was driving a truck that reached speeds over 95 mph.
The arrest took place at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Troopers say Woods was traveling South on Interstate 69 between Benton and Draffenville.
As the Trooper turned around on the truck in an attempt to pull it over, Woods continued to drive recklessly through snow and ice and ran off the roadway multiple times before crossing into Graves County.
Woods pulled over south of the Graves County line.
During the traffic stop, troopers smelled the odor of alcohol and Woods showed numerous signs of impairment.
Woods was then taken into custody. During a search of the vehicle, Troopers located two half-empty bottles of liquor, multiple prescription medications, and two firearms.
Through investigation, it was discovered Woods is a convicted felon and cannot possess firearms.
Woods was lodged in the Graves County Jail and faces charges in Graves County for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances in the 3rd Offense, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, and other traffic offenses.
Woods also faces charges in Marshall County of speeding 25 mph over the limit, reckless driving, and driving too fast for conditions.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper William Propes.