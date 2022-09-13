CLINTON, KY — A Hickman County man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police after making a violent threat against staff at Hickman County High School.
KSP says 20-year-old Buster Thomas, of Clinton, was arrested Tuesday evening. The KSP Electronic Crimes Branch was given information via Facebook that had flagged a post relating to a possible criminal threat of violence against staff at Hickman County High School.
Thomas is a former student of Hickman County High School. He is being charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. He was jailed in the Ballard County Jail.